Vestas to repurpose Isle of Wight factory to manufacture onshore blades

Since 2002, Vestas’ facilities on the Isle of Wight have played an integral role in the manufacture of turbine blades for wind projects across the world. At present, the factory focuses on manufacturing blades for the V174 offshore turbine. Demand for this product is coming to an end, and constraints at the site mean it is not suitable for the next generation of offshore blades.

However, following an agreement in principle with the UK government, Vestas intends to repurpose the factory to build onshore blades, mainly to support the UK market. Vestas greatly appreciates that the current UK government has leaned for-ward to enable this change.

This transition to onshore blades will see the facility help meet increased demand for onshore wind energy in the country, which has been boosted following the government’s decision to remove the de facto onshore wind ban in England and with its focus on building domestic supply chains.

Current manufacturing operations at the Isle of Wight employ approximately 600 people across manufacturing, logistics, and support functions. The agreement in principle with the UK government to transition to new activities will sustain approximately 300 jobs in manufacturing activities. In addition, Vestas will offer a significant number of opportunities in other parts of our business. These opportunities will include roles supporting UK operations and other Vestas factories.

The company’s technology activities which employ approximately 140 people on the island are not impacted by this decision and will remain a company centre of excellence for blade research, design and development.

Anders Nielsen, Group CTOO of Vestas, said: “We have invested in jobs and manufacturing activities on the Isle of Wight for more than two decades, and we have great pride in the technical expertise that has been developed at the site. We are pleased that this partnership in principle with the UK government means we can continue manufacturing activities at the Isle of Wight to support the deployment of onshore wind in the UK. The commitment to domestic manufacturing and clean energy from the new government and Secretary of State has been instrumental in making this decision. My sincere gratitude goes to everyone working for us on the Isle of Wight, for their significant contribution to wind energy, and we are pleased to be retaining, and offering a significant number of opportunities for our impacted colleagues during this process.”

Vestas will now go into a consultation process with employee representatives and aims to have clarity for most employees by January 2025.

