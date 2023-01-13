RWE selects Siemens Gamesa as preferred supplier for offshore wind farm in Denmark

RWE is further progressing with the deployment of Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date by signing a preferred supplier agreement with Siemens Gamesa. 72 units of Siemens Gamesa’s flagship SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines are planned to be installed at RWE’s 1000 MW Thor project. In addition, a service contract for the wind turbines is included. All deliveries are subject to RWE’s final investment decision.

Executives from RWE and Siemens Gamesa recently met at the Danish National Test Centre for Large Wind Turbines in Østerild to celebrate the signing. Taking place just a few metres from the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD prototype machine, they marked the moment with an increased commitment to delivering clean energy in Denmark.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind, said: “With Thor, we will massively contribute towards Denmark’s ambitious climate targets. In order to deploy this offshore project, we will rely on our track record of more than 20 years in offshore wind and on experienced suppliers, like Siemens Gamesa, which are committed to working hand in hand with Danish supply chain companies and the local workforce. As RWE, we want to be one of the key drivers of offshore wind energy in Denmark.”

Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Offshore business, added: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once more with RWE, and feel particularly encouraged by the signing of the preferred supplier agreement for the Thor project. Our partnership already encompasses 12 offshore wind projects in both operation and development, totalling over 5.1 GW of capacity in several countries. Connecting in Denmark is a testament to our commitment to the country, and to the benefits we all gain from the Østerild test centre. Governmental support in all aspects of the wind industry – from projects to support schemes to research and development centres like this one – is critical for our future success.”

RWE will build the Thor wind farm in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Installation of the turbines at sea is expected to begin in 2026. The installation works are planned to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark. Both RWE and Siemens Gamesa intend to utilise the skilled local workforce during construction and commissioning of the project, both in the harbour, as well as offshore.

For the operation and maintenance of Thor, RWE will set up a service base at the port of Thorsminde. RWE intends to contribute to the local economy and community by creating up to 60 permanent jobs. This includes technicians, engineers, nautical personnel as well as crew for the service vessels. It is expected that the new service station will be fully operational from 2026 onwards. RWE plans to support its wind farm for at least 30 years from this port.

With a planned capacity of more than 1000 MW, Thor offshore wind farm will increase Denmark’s share of electricity produced from renewable energy sources and help to reduce the country’s carbon emissions, in line with the European Green Deal. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than the end of 2027, RWE’s Thor wind farm would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 1 million Danish households.

