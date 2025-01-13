DEME secures contract from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for Taiwan wind farm

DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has been awarded a substantial contract by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for the transport and installation of foundations and the offshore substation for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

CDWE is responsible for the transport and installation of 33 jacket foundations, the pin piles anchoring them to the seabed, and the offshore substation. CDWE is Taiwan’s leading offshore wind contractor, formed through a partnership between CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME.

For the Fengmiao 1 project, CDWE will deploy its offshore installation vessel Green Jade. The installation works are scheduled to commence in 1Q26. This will be the third foundation installation project for CDWE and Green Jade, following the successful completion of the 300 MW Zhong Neng and the excellent progress on the 1 GW Hai Long 2 offshore wind farms. Fengmiao 1, developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is located 35 km off the coast of Taichung and has a capacity of 500 MW, providing renewable energy to Taiwanese businesses.

Javier Magro, CEO of CDWE, said: “CDWE has been at the forefront of Taiwan's offshore wind development, leveraging DEME’s extensive global offshore wind expertise and innovative technologies, and those applied to our other offshore wind projects in the Taiwan Strait. This contract with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners represents another step forward in our shared commitment to delivering sustainable energy infrastructure.”

