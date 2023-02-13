European Energy reaches 1 GW of capacity in owned assets

For the first time in the company’s history, European Energy has reached 1 GW of renewable production capacity in owned assets. This is a major milestone in the journey of establishing European Energy as an independent power producer.

With the recent connection of the wind parks Ouro Branco II in Brazil and Telsiai I in Lithuania to the grid during January, European Energy has reached the milestone of having 1 GW of renewable energy capacity under ownership.

“With 1 GW of renewable energy capacity under our ownership, we have crossed a major milestone in the company’s history. In 2022, our assets produced 779 GWh. That is considerable in the fight against climate change,” said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

The produced electricity from the owned assets provides enough electricity to approximately 200 000 Danish households. This corresponds to approximately 400 000 t of CO 2 in Denmark.

In 2022 alone, European Energy grid connected more than 600 MW of renewable energy capacity.

“We have just finished the most extensive annual construction programme in the history of European Energy. In this past year, we took the FID on 839 MW of renewable energy capacity. Considering the tremendous hard work of our staff, there is no reason why we should not exceed that in 2023,” stated Knud Erik Andersen.

Since the company’s establishment in 2004, it has been involved in projects for more than 3 GW.

Today, Europe owns renewable energy parks in Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, the UK, Italy, Brazil, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain.

Since 2019, European Energy committed to a strategy of keeping a higher level of ownership of renewable energy assets, a strategy that is now materialising.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.