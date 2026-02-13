Hanwha Ocean selects NOV for WTIV

NOV has been awarded contracts, signed in mid-2025, for the design and supply of critical equipment for a next-generation wind turbine installation jack-up vessel, based on its proven GustoMSC NG-16000X design. This milestone project will see the construction of the advanced installation vessel by Hanwha Ocean, with delivery scheduled for 2Q28.

This marks the fourth NG-16000X to be built, following the initial US-built version and two units for Cadeler – both of which are being built by Hanwha Ocean. Tailored to meet Korea’s future demands in offshore wind installation, the NG-16000X offers enhanced carrying and lifting capacities, with longer legs designed to enable operations in greater water depths. Notably, the design is prepared for alternative fuel adaptations, including LNG and ammonia.

The jack-up vessel will feature the proprietary GustoMSC Rack & Pinion jacking system with a variable speed drive. A robust, integrated solution ensuring high performance, safety, and longevity across hundreds of jacking operations. The re-generative power feature of the jacking system allows energy generated during operations to be fed back into the vessel’s electrical system, maximising efficiency. In addition, the vessel will be equipped with a 2600-t leg-encircling crane, ensuring readiness for future offshore wind market requirements in Korea.

“This new contract reinforces Hanwha Ocean’s strategic ambition to become a leader in the Korean offshore wind sector. With the NG-16000X, we are further strengthening our advanced capabilities to support the Korean government’s 25 GW wind project development goals by 2035, while positioning ourselves to pursue broader offshore wind and clean energy infrastructure opportunities in both domestic and international markets,” said Jesse (Jae Seok) Ko, Head of Business Development, Energy Plant Unit at Hanwha Ocean.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Hanwha Ocean and are honoured by their continued confidence in the NG-16000X design. This project highlights our strong relationship and underscores Hanwha Ocean’s growing leadership in the Korean offshore wind development,” added Marc Doorduin, Commercial Di-rector Fixed Wind at GustoMSC.

