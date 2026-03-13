Caerphilly energy park appoints Knights Brown to deliver key infrastructure

Knights Brown, a Bridgend-based civil engineering contractor, has been appointed as Civil Balances of Plant partner on Twyn Hywel energy park, responsible for delivering the civil engineering infrastructure required to build the energy park.

This includes the design and construction of access tracks, turbine foundations, and other essential civil works.

The appointment builds on Knights Brown’s experience delivering complex energy projects across the UK, including major work in the onshore wind sector.

Working with Knights Brown will help deliver long-term benefits for communities and businesses across South Wales. Knights Brown says 90% of the civil engineering contract value will be spent with Welsh businesses, while the project will also support three apprenticeships.

Catryn Newton, Director of Community Investment and Communications, commented: “We’re delighted to be working with Knights Brown on what is a significant milestone for Bute Energy, Caerphilly, and for Wales. Twyn Hywel puts Caerphilly at the forefront of Wales’ mission to generate home-grown, clean energy and bring down energy bills for households and business. Wales can benefit from the clean energy mission; and we’re determined to show how. With real opportunities for local people, lasting investment in communities, and long-term opportunities for local business, Twyn Hywel energy park represents a transformational opportunity for Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf. We’re proud to be working alongside the communities surrounding Twyn Hywel. Together we will deliver long term investment and give the experienced third sector here the tools they need to support the community to thrive.”

The Twyn Hywel project is located 2 km north-west of Caerphilly and will include 14 wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200 m.

Once operational, the energy park will generate up to 92.4 MW of renewable electricity, enough to power around 81 000 homes each year. The project was granted consent by Welsh Ministers in November 2024.

Steve Price, Divisional Director for Energy at Knights Brown, added: “We are delighted to be working with Bute Energy on this landmark project. We are fully committed to working collaboratively to ensure the Twyn Hywel energy park delivers real value, not just in energy generation, but for local people. We look forward to creating local jobs, developing skills, and driving community investment throughout the construction phase.”

Independent research by BiGGAR Economics found the project will deliver significant economic benefits across the region.

During construction, the development is expected to support more than 300 jobs, with recruitment support from Big Issue Recruit to maximise opportunities for local people.

The project will also:

Offer salaries 26% above the Welsh average.

Spend more than 80% of operation and maintenance costs (£108 million) with Welsh businesses.

Contribute £1.6 million annually in business rates, totalling £64 million over the project’s 40-year lifespan.

Once operational, the energy park will provide a community benefit fund of up to £704 000 per year, supporting local priorities and community-led projects.

