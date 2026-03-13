Port of Cork and Belfast Harbour sign agreement

The Port of Cork Company and Belfast Harbour Commissioners have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which establishes a strategic partnership designed to accelerate the delivery of offshore wind energy and to boost cruise tourism across the island.

The 10-year agreement creates a formal framework for the two largest cruise ports on the island of Ireland to collaborate on large scale infrastructure projects, green innovation, and digital transformation.

By leveraging their collective expertise, the ports aim to strengthen their roles as key enablers of the regional economy, North and South.

The partnership focuses on four core objectives:

Offshore wind energy: The ports will work in partnership to serve the evolving needs of the offshore wind sector supply chain, developing port infrastructure and positioning both Cork and Belfast as critical hubs for wind farm projects in the Irish Sea.

Cruise tourism expansion: The ports will collaborate on jointly marketing and improving cruise facilities to enhance the passenger experience and drive regional tourism spend, building on the success of their current collaboration through Cruise Ireland.

Innovation and resilience: The ports will collaborate to identify and secure joint funding for catalytic capital projects, including clean shore power solutions and digital hub developments to enhance port competitiveness.

Community and skills: The ports will align existing initiatives focused on supporting employment and training for younger adults in lesser-served areas, ensuring the maritime economy delivers broad social value.

The partnership has been welcomed by the ministers responsible for ports in both jurisdictions.

Darragh O’Brien TD, Minister for Transport, said: “International connectivity is the lifeblood of our island economy. This MoU aligns perfectly with our national goal of achieving net-zero through the rapid deployment of offshore wind.

“By pooling resources and expertise, the Port of Cork and Belfast Harbour are ensuring that we remain competitive on the world stage while delivering meaningful environmental and economic benefits for citizens North and South.”

Liz Kimmins MLA, NI Infrastructure Minister, added: “This partnership between Belfast and Cork is a significant step forward in our efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable economy. By working together, our ports can better navigate global challenges and seize the immense opportunities presented by the green energy transition.

“I’m pleased that this collaboration will not only drive trade, but will deliver positive impact for our people and wider society across the island by providing a vital boost to local communities through skills development and job creation.”

Michael Walsh, Chairperson of the Port of Cork Company, commented: “As an island nation, our ports are central to our economic future, and this collaboration is about more than just infrastructure. It’s about innovation and shared resilience, and ensuring this island is in the best position to support and facilitate growing sectors like cruise and offshore renewable energy. This MoU is about creating a more connected and prosperous island for all.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, concluded: “Belfast Harbour has long been a catalyst for regional prosperity. This agreement with the Port of Cork allows us to scale our ambitions, particularly in the cruise and offshore wind sectors.

“We are committed to using our collective expertise to ensure our ports are world-leading, innovative and sustainable hubs that serve as an economic foundation for future generations.”

The MoU was signed by representatives from both the Port of Cork Company and Belfast Harbour Commissioners and comes into effect immediately.

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