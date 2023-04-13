bp and EnBW partner with Kent to help create Morven offshore wind project

Kent has been awarded a pre-FEED study for the Morven offshore wind project, which is expected to generate enough to power the equivalent of around 3 million homes. A collaboration between bp and EnBW, the project will use fixed-bottom turbines in 65 – 75 m of water as part of the ScotWind leasing round. Investment into the project by the partner companies will also include supporting the regeneration of the Port of Leith and create an operations and maintenance base in Aberdeen.

The pre-FEED studies, which are expected to last 6 months, will involve engineering design work that supports key decisions, foundation type, corrosion protection concepts, as well as transportation and installation feasibility. For delivery of this scope, Kent will work with trusted partners, Ternan Energy, to provide specialist geotechnical services supplementing their in-house geotechnical capabilities.

Cerianne Cummings, Offshore Wind Market Director at Kent, commented: “We are delighted to be awarded this project which adds to our portfolio of offshore wind projects in the North Sea. We look forward to working with our partners bp and EnBW on this exciting venture.”

The Morven offshore wind project will play a role in helping to achieve Scotland’s offshore wind generation target of 11 GW and the UK’s 50 GW target by 2030. It is also expected to create thousands of jobs in both construction and operations over the lifetime of the project.

This marks another milestone in Kent's growing portfolio of offshore wind projects in the North Sea. This was the team responsible for design of the world-first deep water offshore wind jacket substructures for Beatrice Offshore Windfarm, which has since become one of Europe’s largest operational offshore wind farms. The Morven offshore wind project will add further capacity to this already impressive portfolio and help contribute towards Scotland's renewable energy goals.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.