Corio joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Corio Generation is joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), an international coalition founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), to help countries transform their economies using offshore wind power.

Corio will join as one of GOWA’s leading industry representatives and has pledged to work with the alliance’s membership to ramp up offshore wind deployment worldwide. Governments that have so far joined the alliance include Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK, and the US.

Launched at COP27 in Egypt in November 2022, GOWA aims to be a driving force for the worldwide rollout of offshore wind through political mobilisation and the creation of a global community of practice. The alliance will consider ways to deliver a minimum of 380 GW in offshore wind capacity by 2030, with 35 GW on average each year across the 2020s and a minimum of 70 GW each year from 2030, culminating in a global target of 2000 GW by 2050.

Leading international offshore wind developer, Corio, has quickly established itself as one of the industry’s biggest names since launching in April 2022 as a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group. Headquartered in London, the UK, Corio has one of the world’s largest offshore wind project pipelines, standing at around 30 GW today. These next-generation offshore windfarms across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, including innovative floating and fixed-bottom technologies, will form the backbone of the energy transition.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation, commented: “In all regions of the world, across advanced and emerging economies, governments are looking seriously at offshore wind as a reliable source of clean, green and affordable renewable energy. Rapid technological progress has opened the door to deploying offshore wind farms at scale, but barriers remain which can only be solved if public and private sectors work together.

“Corio’s expert team has decades of experience in project delivery across the world and so we want to share what works, and what doesn’t, with governments seeking to harness their untapped ocean wind resources. GOWA can play a transformational role in sharing good practices and promoting dialogue. Our shared goal is to help countries everywhere transition successfully away from economies reliant on fossil fuels to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: "We are delighted Corio Generation are joining the GOWA. To deliver the enormous potential of offshore wind, governments, international organisations and the private sector must work together – Corio is perfectly positioned to bring the expertise required to removed barriers and help scale-up the deployment of offshore wind in emerging markets."

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance will provide a forum for knowledge exchange and peer-to-peer learning and capacity building for governments. To support national offshore wind rollout plans, GOWA will look for solutions on designing regulatory frameworks, financial de-risking, system integration, and the sharing socio-economic benefits among other topics.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.