ANDRITZ to help modernise New York Power Authority’s Niagara hydropower plant

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has awarded ANDRITZ a contract to supply five new generator stators for the Robert Moses power plant.

The plant’s modernisation and digitalisation, under the Next Generation Niagara (NGN) upgrade programme, will help secure the reliable supply of renewable electricity for New York State and support its ambitious decarbonisation targets.

The Robert Moses power plant (RMPP) and the Lewiston pump generating plant, with a combined capacity of 2675 MW, form the Niagara power project, the largest hydropower plant in New York State and the third largest in the US. Commissioned in the early 1960s, it supplies renewable electricity to businesses across the state and to New York’s municipal and rural electric co-operative systems among others. It is located adjacent to the Niagara Falls. The Power Authority is modernising these facilities as part of the state’s clean energy transition that will ensure reliable, affordable electricity for New Yorkers for the next several decades.

ANDRITZ will design, manufacture, and supply five new 215 MVA generator stators to replace several of the existing RMPP’s 13 units. ANDRITZ was selected as a vendor by the Power Authority after an open competitive solicitation. The major NGN modernisation effort will extend the plant’s service life and enhance operational reliability, strengthening New York’s clean energy supply. NYPA is also working with ANDRITZ on the modernisation of the Lewiston pump generating plant, where another contract for stator upgrade work is in progress.

“Hydropower plays an important role in New York’s growing renewable electricity generation,” said Hany Aoude, Regional Executive VP, North America, AN-DRITZ. “The new stators will upgrade one of the most significant hydropower resources in North America and help ensure reliable, carbon-free electricity for New Yorkers for decades to come.”

Each stator, with a diameter of more than 10 m (36 ft), will be manufactured on site. The project will span approximately 10 years. By combining global expertise with local manufacturing, ANDRITZ supports NYPA in modernising critical infrastructure and accelerating the state’s green energy transition.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!