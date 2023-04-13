Nordex Group receives order from RWE in Germany

At the end of March, the Nordex Group received an order from RWE to supply and install 11 turbines from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Lower Saxony, Germany, totalling 61.8 MW.

Seven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4800 machine are to be supplied for the 44.7 MW Lesse wind farm. The Barbecke wind farm with 17.1 MW will be fitted with three N149/5.X turbines.

RWE has been awarded contracts for both projects in auctions for onshore wind on 1 February 2023.

Both wind farms in the districts of Peine and Salzgitter are repowering projects in which a total of 17 older turbine models are being replaced by 11 much more powerful machines. Overall, this will make it possible to double the previous output of the wind farms from 30.6 MW to 61.8 MW while reducing the number of turbines.

“We are pleased to be able to support RWE in the future with our technology in the Lesse and Barbecke wind farms as they move forward to produce more electricity from renewable energy,” said Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. And he added: “In the case of repowering, less is more. Thanks to efficient modern turbine technology, the electricity generated by older wind farms can be increased significantly using a smaller number of turbines. In 2022 in Germany, 246 turbines with 266 MW were taken down and replaced by 103 turbines with 423 MW. Repowering for onshore wind power will be increasingly important in Germany in future. Almost 6000 older turbines have been in operation for more than 20 years.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.