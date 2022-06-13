Siemens Gamesa signs deal with Vena Energy for 133 MW wind project

Siemens Gamesa has signed a deal with Vena Energy to supply its 3.X platform turbines to a 133 MW wind project in Koppal District, Karnataka, India. In total, the company will deliver 37 SG 3.6 - 145 wind turbines for this project, with installation expected during Siemens Gamesa’s financial year 2023.

Siemens Gamesa and Vena Energy first partnered in 2015 with a 154 MW wind farm in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Since then, Vena Energy has added over 300 MW of wind power projects in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Following this latest order for the SG 3.6 - 145 turbines, Vena Energy’s portfolio with Siemens Gamesa in India will stand close to 600 MW underscoring its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

“We are pleased to strengthen this partnership with Vena Energy and supply them with our latest technology that can help drive a successful energy transition in India. We have worked closely since 2015 and are confident of extending this longstanding partnership in the years to come,” said Navin Dewaji, India CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

“We are partnering with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of their 3.6 MW turbines for the blended wind power project located at Gudadur in Karnataka state. With this project, Vena Energy’s total capacity in India will reach 1162 MW, and reinforces our commitment towards accelerating the green energy transition locally. We are confident of successfully delivering this project to our host communities of Gudadur by 2023,” said Monika Rathi, Head of Vena Energy India.

Siemens Gamesa launched this new platform in 2020 in the face of an ongoing pandemic, and announced orders totalling 925 MW in 2021. This new deal takes order entry for the Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform in India past the 1 GW mark, helping to confirm its competitiveness in the Indian market.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 8 GW mark.

