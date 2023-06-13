Huisman to equip Jan De Nul vessels with monopile lifting spreader bar

Jan De Nul Group has awarded Huisman a contract for the delivery of a 3500 million t monopile spreader bar, which will support and optimise the installation of offshore wind turbines. It is able to handle monopiles with the largest diameter and length currently available.

With this third spreader bar order, Huisman has optimised this proven design to increase safe and efficient monopile handling.

Deployed in combination with the recently delivered 3000 million t Huisman leg encircling crane onboard the Voltaire and the 5000 million t Huisman tub mounted crane onboard the Les Alizés, it will enable Jan De Nul Group to handle the largest monopiles in a safe and controlled manner.

Safe operations are ensured via automated sling handling of monopiles, reducing the number of personnel on deck.

The remotely controlled monopile spreader is powered by an on-board battery pack with integrated charger system for different external charging supplies.

