IFPEN announces creation of GreenWITS

IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) and three of its employees are creating GreenWITS, a start-up specialising in digital solutions for the wind sector. As an IFPEN Group subsidiary based in the Lyon region, GreenWITS leverages more than 12 years of wind energy research at IFPEN. In a market that is enjoying rapid growth, particularly offshore (250 GW installed in 2030 compared to 50 in 2022), and is also extremely competitive, GreenWITS will enable project developers and operators to optimise the design and operational efficiency of wind farms with a view to maximising their profitability.

GreenWITS aims to provide wind project developers and operators with digital services enabling them to optimise the design and wind farm operation phases, thanks to advanced simulation combined with data science.

GreenWITS’ offer is hinged around four objectives:

Optimise wind farm design, particularly in terms of locating turbines in such a way as to limit wake-related energy losses (aerodynamic interactions between turbines) and optimise project economics.

Secure the design of fixed and floating offshore turbines and foundations using advanced simulations.

Monitor the performance and health of wind energy assets.

Increase the production of wind farms by mitigating the operational wake losses.

GreenWITS brings together a team of engineers and researchers with cutting-edge expertise in the fields of simulation, IT, and data science, most of whom come from IFPEN.

“GreenWITS’s differentiating approach is characterised by the combination of theoretical models with technical data gathered and recorded over time from wind farm operations. We use advanced simulation to design new solutions and analyse turbine performances using the same models, calibrated via data analysis and artificial intelligence methods. Our company addresses the needs of industrial operators as they seek to optimise the value of their wind farm projects throughout their lifespan,”, explained Daniel Averbuch, GreenWITS CEO.

The creation of GreenWITS is in line with the strategy of ensuring the industrial development of research conducted by IFPEN. At the interface between research and industry, IFPEN has established a number of avenues for transferring its innovations, particularly via the creation of subsidiaries.

In 2011, IFPEN launched an R&I programme dedicated to wind energy, drawing on longstanding experience in key fields, such as fluid mechanics, offshore equipment design and advanced control. The research conducted led to the development of software – particularly for simulating turbine operation and evaluating the wind resource within a wind farm – as well as the formation of partnerships with various industrial players.

GreenWITS digital offer will thus benefit from software developed at IFPEN and protected by exclusive licenses. New innovations jointly developed by IFPEN and GreenWITS will subsequently be launched to market. In parallel, IFPEN will continue a low TRL (technological logical readiness level) wind energy research program to prepare for the future and anticipate the evolving needs of the sector’s industrial players.

“We’re delighted to be involved in the creation of a start-up in the wind energy sector. The transfer of our research and support for new energy transition sectors are integral to our DNA. The establishment of a collaboration agreement enables GreenWITS to create a unique and constantly improving range of services, thanks to IFPEN’s continuing wind energy research,” added Pierre-Franck Chevet, Chairman of IFPEN.

