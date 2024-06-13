Nordex exceeds 5 GW for installations in the Nordics

With the installation of a N163/5.X turbine at the Kalistanneva wind farm in Finland, the Nordex Group has now exceeded the 5 GW threshold of installed capacity in the Nordic region. A total of 1234 turbines ‘Made by Nordex’ are currently in operation in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway and produce clean electricity for 2 million households. Distributed by country, 2.6 GW is accounted for by wind farms in Finland, 1.6 GW by parks in Sweden, 641 MW by parks in Norway and 152 MW by wind farms in Denmark.

The Nordic markets are often characterised by complex terrain, difficult site access, challenging climate conditions and high expectations for HSE management. Our customers know that we can master these challenges and, thanks to our cold climate variants and the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System, also offer proven solutions for high turbine availability in the long, demanding winter months," said Till Junge, Vice President of the Nordex Group’s Nordic region.

The Nordex Group installed its first turbines in the region in Denmark in the mid-1980s. Today, Finland and Sweden are the drivers of new wind energy projects in the Nordics.

"With our long track record and a strong and dedicated local team in the Nordics we are committed to support our customers in the region in the years ahead. Thanks to our large rotors, powerful turbines and high tower variants, we are in a good position to maintain our market position and continuously expand our installation base in the region," added Ibrahim Özarslan, CEO of Nordex Group’s Division Europe.

