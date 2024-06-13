Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners awarded IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind farm

Zeevonk, a joint venture of Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Energy Transition Fund, has been awarded a permit to build wind farm IJmuiden Ver Beta in the Netherlands. This 2 GW offshore wind project will include a 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm on site and a new electrolyser at the Port of Rotterdam which will convert electricity of IJmuiden Ver to green hydrogen.

Two major offshore wind developers join forces: Vattenfall, one of Europe's leading energy companies, and CIP, a global leader in renewable energy investments. Both parties have a strong track record in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind projects. The portfolio of the two companies combined includes multiple wind farms globally.

“The Netherlands is taking yet another major step forward in the energy transition with IJmuiden Ver. Combining wind, solar, and hydrogen, this project will create a state-of-the-art energy system and support further decarbonisation of industries and our society. We are extremely proud to have been awarded this permit and look forward to implementing our plans for this energy park together with CIP,” said Martijn Hagens, CEO Vattenfall Netherlands.

“The Netherlands is at the forefront of the energy transition with ambitious offshore wind and hydrogen targets and stands out as a pioneer in this field. We at CIP are confident that our strong partnership with Vattenfall will support and contribute to the Netherlands journey towards a carbon-neutral future. The award of IJmuiden Ver Beta is a milestone for CIP’s Energy Transition Fund and an important step in realising an integrated energy system in the North Sea,” added Felix Pahl, Partner at CIP.

Zeevonk concerns the realisation of a 2 GW offshore wind farm, 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm, and a large scale electrolyser. The new electrolyser will be built at the Maasvlakte at the Port of Rotterdam and produce hydrogen, which can help to decarbonise industries and transport. Green hydrogen will play a key role in replacing fossil fuels and feedstock.

The introduction of a 50 MWp floating offshore solar farm is the next step in the development and further upscaling of offshore solar, compared to the 5 MWp floating solar farm that is currently constructed off the Dutch coast. Combining solar and wind means that the available space is used more efficiently. Another benefit is that solar and wind complement each other and are able to share the same grid connection, which results in a more efficient use of the power grid.

