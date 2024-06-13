Vestas wins 90 MW order in South Korea

Vestas has secured a 90 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in South Korea. The order consists of 21 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW. This project will be the largest onshore wind project for Vestas in the country to date.

The order includes supply and supervision of installation of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in 2Q25, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.

