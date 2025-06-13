RWE provides Thor update

RWE and Danish construction company, Østermark Entreprenørforretning, have held a topping-out ceremony for the new building that will be the operations and maintenance base for Denmark's largest offshore wind farm, Thor. At Thorsminde port, a wide range of participants from the local area – including neighbours, partners, local craftsmen, and representatives from Holstebro Municipality and the local business community – jointly celebrated this milestone.

Pernille Asgaard Haaning, CEO of RWE Renewables Denmark, said: “The topping-out ceremony not only marks an important milestone for Thor offshore wind farm – it is also a strong symbol of the community and local support that has carried the project forward. The operations building for Thor will be the heart of our daily work and will create lasting local jobs in Thorsminde for many years to come. We are happy to be part of the local community and proud to be able to contribute to making Thorsminde a central hub for Denmark's green future.”

The operations and maintenance base is located at Thorsminde port. With its 2300 m2 spread over three floors, the state-of-the-art building will house the necessary facilities to ensure the efficient operation of Thor offshore wind farm – including a control room, warehousing and office facilities. As part of the operations and maintenance plan, 50 – 60 local jobs will be created.

The building is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, and from spring 2026, service vessels will sail technicians and operating personnel to the turbines daily from Thorsminde port. RWE plans to support the wind farm from Thorsminde for at least 30 years.

Construction works continue to progress according to plan. Foundation and cable installation works are underway and installation of the 72 offshore wind turbines is expected to begin in 2026. When completed in 2027, Thor will be able to produce enough electricity to supply more than 1 million Danish homes.

Thor will be the first offshore wind farm in the world where the turbine steel towers are manufactured with a significantly lower carbon footprint than usual. In addition, half of the turbines will be equipped with recyclable rotor blades.

Thor offshore wind farm, which will have a capacity of 1,080 MW, is a joint project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is in charge of the construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of Thor offshore wind farm.

