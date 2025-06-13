VALOREM joins Astenn Avel consortium to participate in floating wind tender

The Astenn Avel consortium, formed by Elicio and Q ENERGY, two major players in offshore wind, have welcomed the entry of VALOREM, an independent French operator in the renewable energy sector.

Together, the three partners are joining forces to respond to the A09 tender for the extension of the floating wind farm off the coast of southern Brittany.

The Astenn Avel consortium was born out of a shared desire to combine local roots, technical performance, and industrial excellence in the service of France's energy transition and independence.

Located off the coast of Groix and Belle-Île-en-Mer, this project aims to add 500 MW of installed capacity to the South Brittany area, in the immediate vicinity of the Pennavel (AO5) site. This infrastructure is expected to be commissioned in 2032 – 2033.

With over 30 years of experience in renewable energy, VALOREM strengthens the consortium's solidity and complementarity, particularly in the areas of regional co-ordination, technical design, industrial planning, and socio-economic benefits.

“We are proud to join Elicio and Q ENERGY within Astenn Avel. Together, we share a common vision of responsible, ambitious, and competitive floating wind energy that is integrated into the regions. This project is a major opportunity for French industry,” responded Olivier Angoulevant, Director of Offshore Development at the VALOREM Group.

Emmanuel Van Vyve, Development Director at Elicio, added: “As a founding member of the Astenn Avel consortium, our ambition from the outset has been to build a strong, complementary, and committed team in the field of floating wind power. With Q ENERGY and VALOREM, we share the desire to carry out a co-ordinated, robust, and locally rooted project.”

Ken Ilacqua, Offshore Director at Q ENERGY, concluded: “We are delighted to welcome VALOREM to Astenn Avel. With the support of this major player in renewable energy in France, we want to develop a project that respects environmental issues and will be an asset for the energy independence of Brittany and France.”

The members of Astenn Avel capitalise on their in-depth knowledge of the site, their recognised expertise in offshore wind power, and their active presence in Brittany. This alliance is based on a complementary approach.

The consortium is committed to developing an exemplary, innovative, and responsible expansion project, in close collaboration with local stakeholders and sea users.

Astenn Avel aims to:

Conduct transparent and ongoing consultation with all stakeholders and local actors.

Ensure the co-existence and respect of maritime uses, primarily professional fishing.

Integrate environmental issues upstream of the project.

Maximise local economic benefits, with a focus on employment, training, and the development of a strong regional industrial fabric.

Guarantee the technical performance and reliability of the infrastructure.

Comply with the strictest safety standards.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.