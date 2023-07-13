Hexicon, a project-developer and technology provider within the floating wind industry, has announced that the joint venture with Mainstream Renewable Power, Freja Offshore, has submitted an application for an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea named Cirrus, just off the south coast of Sweden. With its potential to deliver 10 TWh annually, Cirrus can provide renewable and cost-effective energy to over 2 million households annually, or the equivalent of 500 000 single-family Swedish homes.

The location for Cirrus has been carefully selected based on the relevance of energy demands and has been meticulously designed to minimise any disturbances and seamlessly coexist with other vital societal concerns, particularly addressing the needs of other users of the sea such as the Swedish Armed Forces. Considering the expected substantial surge in electricity demand in Sweden, specifically in the southern region, the wind farm will play a crucial role in effectively meeting the growing need for electricity. By boosting renewable energy production, Cirrus can reduce energy costs, generate more employment opportunities, and foster economic prosperity in the region.

"We are delighted to announce the submission of the Cirrus application, marking yet another step in our dedication to delivering renewable and economically viable energy solutions from offshore wind, while ensuring minimal social and environmental impact." said Magnus Hallman, CEO of Freja Offshore.

Cirrus is planned to be an offshore wind farm with bottom-fixed turbines, but Freja Offshore will also investigate the potential use of floating wind turbines for the deepest sections. The offshore wind farm will however still be beyond the horizon and just barely visible during clear weather conditions as it will be situated 50 km off the coastline.

“We are excited about the immense potential the Cirrus project holds in terms of providing affordable electricity, generating job opportunities in the region, and in advancing our business objectives in our domestic market. This development not only contributes to Sweden's renewable energy transition but also reinforces Hexicon's position as a leading player in the offshore wind sector. We are proud to drive sustainable growth together with Mainstream Renewable Power and Freja Offshore," commented Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

The application concerns the construction and operation of the Cirrus wind farm in accordance with the Law on Sweden's Economic Zone (SEZ) and the establishment of the internal cable network under the Continental Shelf Act. The application is being submitted to the Swedish Ministry of Climate and Business. The Swedish government will now prepare the application and solicit input from several authorities in a referral process. Hexicon looks forward to following this process and continues to support Freja Offshore in its efforts to develop, construct, and operate floating wind parks in Sweden.

