Baltic Power offshore wind farm produces and delivers first electricity to Polish grid

A historic milestone for offshore wind energy in Poland: at the Baltic Power farm – a joint venture of ORLEN and Northland Power – the first turbines have passed the required tests and supplied first offshore wind power to the national energy grid.

Polskie Sieci Energetyczne confirmed the receipt of energy at the onshore substation in nearby Choczewo. More than 50 out of the 76 turbines are already installed at the offshore wind farm, and the installation campaign is scheduled to be completed later in 2026.

Maciej Stryjecki, CEO of Baltic Power, commented: “For years, we have outlined scenarios for the development of offshore wind energy as a key pillar of Poland’s energy transition. Today, those declarations and ambitious goals have become a reality. Baltic Power – as the first offshore wind farm in Poland – supplied offshore energy to the national power grid. This is the result of the long-term effort of the team by more than 200 people in the Baltic Power project led by many great managers, representing our shareholders, ORLEN and Northland Power, as well as contractors, suppliers, public administration, local government, and the grid operator among many others. This is a key milestone for the energy transition and a moment of pride for all of us. However, this is not the final stage of the project – we are determined to complete the construction phase in a timely and safe manner, and prepare the farm for approximately 30 years of generation of electricity from the Baltic Sea.”

The milestone achieved is known as ‘first power’, i.e. the start of power generation from the first turbine at the wind farm, and it is a sequential process – further completed units are gradually brought online until full generating capacity is reached, which in the case of the Baltic Power wind farm will be approximately 1.2 GW. This is the first operation of its kind in Poland, comprising a multi-stage process during which power is fed into the grid and the entire infrastructure is tested to ensure efficient and safe operations.

Jens Poulsen, Project Director and Member of the Management Board at Baltic Power, added: “Delivering the first power to the national grid is a key test in the construction phase of the offshore wind farm, followed by many months of preparation. Integrating the farm’s offshore and onshore infrastructure requires close co-operation between the project team, contractors, and the grid operator. At the same time, extensive testing is being carried out on electrical equipment, mechanical devices, and the remote-control system for the farm’s offshore and onshore infrastructure. This represents another milestone for Baltic Power, paving the way for the Polish offshore wind industry and bringing valuable experience for future projects.”

Once the construction phase is complete, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, with a total installed capacity of up to 1.2 GW, will consist of 76 Vestas turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW. This is the largest model available from European manufacturers. Baltic Power is among the first of two wind farms in the world where turbines of this type are being installed.

The turbines are connected with internal cables. The electricity they generate is transmitted to two offshore substations where the voltage is transformed to 230 kV, to reduce transmission losses. The power is then carried via export cables to an onshore substation in the municipality of Choczewo. There, the voltage is transformed to 400 kV ready for connection to the nearby station operated by Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE). The total length of the cable lines for the Baltic Power project exceeds 350 km.

Grzegorz Onichimowski, President of PSE, noted: “All investments necessary to evacuate power from the first Polish offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea were completed on schedule. This was a major effort on the part of both PSE and the local companies from the Pomeranian region that built the Choczewo substation. It is also an example of using funds from the National Recovery Plan to develop the infrastructure of the future, which will enable Poland to continue its growth.”

The offshore installation campaign is now at an advanced stage of completion (over 80%). More than 50 of the 76 turbines have already been installed, and work is underway to finalise all connections to the offshore substations. All offshore export and internal cables have already been laid on the seabed and are buried. Both offshore substations have been installed and energised from the onshore end. The onshore infrastructure of the farm (the export cable network, the substation nearby Choczewo, and the power transmission lines) is now fully complete.

The Baltic Power service base in Leba has been operational since spring 2025. It currently supports the construction process and, once construction is complete, will serve as the service and maintenance centre for the offshore wind farm over its planned lifespan of 30 years. The first key contracts for the operational phase have already been signed and employee recruitment is underway. The Baltic Power Offshore Coordination Center operates 24/7 at the base in Leba, overseeing maritime traffic in and around the farm. To date, more than 100 vessels and over 5300 crew members and contractors have been involved in the installation campaign. Every day, up to 20 vessels operate within the farm’s 130 km2 area. The farm is located approximately 23 km off the coast near Choczewo and Leba.

With the completion of all installation and commissioning work, a multi-stage process involving approvals and permits will begin. This will be the first administrative proceeding of its kind in Poland. The farm’s infrastructure must go through a series of inspections and tests, obtain operating permits, and undergo a certification process by an independent auditor. The final stage is obtaining a license from the Energy Regulatory Office for the production and sale of energy. This process will take place in 2H26.

Baltic Power – a joint project between ORLEN and Northland Power – will be the first offshore wind farm to supply Poland with energy from the sea. With a capacity of approximately 1.2 GW, the farm will be able to generate 4 TWh of energy annually, which will provide power to over 1.5 million households. The energy generated by the Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be able to cover 3% of the country’s current electricity demand.

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