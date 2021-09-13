MacGregor receives order from Awind AS

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received orders from Awind AS, a subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions headquartered in Oslo, Norway, to supply equipment packages for two new ‘walk-to-work’ Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV).

Both vessels will be built at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard in Nantong, China, with each equipment package consisting of a 3D motion compensated electrical gangway system, Colibri crane and a remote control station located on the vessel bridge. Awind has also secured option agreements for up to four additional vessels.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2Q2021 order intake and the vessels will be delivered during 1Q2023 and 2Q2023.

Both vessels will be prepared for continuous zero-emission operations, and will operate as mother vessels for wind turbine technicians as they perform safe and efficient work on the offshore turbines.

Christopher A. Heidenreich, Managing Director of Awind (IWS Fleet) says: “Awind is very pleased to be partnering with MacGregor to support turbine commissioning at Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm. This demonstrates the attractiveness of these highly capable ‘walk-to-work’ vessels, which will be equipped to handle a variety of tasks required to support offshore wind farms during the installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance phase”.

Leif Byström, Head of the Offshore Solutions Division, MacGregor says: "MacGregor is delighted to have been selected by Awind to supply critical equipment to the two CSOV newbuildings, and we highly value the trust placed in our capability to support the development of wind energy.”

