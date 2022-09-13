MacGregor to supply deck handling solutions for one of world’s largest wind turbine installation vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been chosen to supply two auxiliary offshore telescopic cranes for Van Oord’s new generation wind turbine installation vessel. The new vessel will mainly operate to support European wind farms.

The contract was booked into Cargotec’s 2Q22 orders received. The delivery is scheduled for 3Q23.

The vessel is being built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd, and is a new generation of wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The 175-m offshore installation vessel will be purpose-built for the transport and installation of foundations and turbines at offshore wind farms. The main crane lifting capacity is more than 3000 t. The vessel has an advanced jacking system. Four giant legs, each measuring 126 m in length, allow the vessel to be jacked up and work in waters up to 70 m deep. It is considered to be one of largest WTIV vessels in the world in terms of overall dimensions, jacking capacity and lifting capabilities.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses two auxiliary offshore telescopic cranes, which are used to support the cargo and load handling during the installation of wind turbines in the offshore environment, and are equipped with an anti-collision system. The systems and equipment have a long track record of reliability. All products are proven extensively in stringent offshore environments.

“MacGregor is our preferred choice of offshore crane supplier based on our strong relationship and positive collaboration experiences on the previous projects,” said Sun Shiyan, Director of Supply Chain Management Center, Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard. “These offshore telescopic cranes are customised according to the ship owner’s requirements, with high lifting performance and long outreach but very compact and robust design to meet the stringent offshore requirements. We are confident that MacGregor will take special care to ensure the highest standards in quality control and the on-time delivery to our project.”

“MacGregor is delighted to have been selected to supply deck handling solutions to Van Oord’s WTIV. Our involvement at an early stage in this project, combined with our extensive experience in turnkey supply, enables us to provide reliable and efficient solutions, even in the most demanding projects,” added Jan Erik Pedersen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions Division, MacGregor.

