Ulsan Metropolitan City and Ocean Winds sign LOI for KF Wind project

Ocean Winds (OW), an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, and Ulsan Metropolitan City have joined forces through a letter of intent (LOI) that underscores their joint commitment to driving forward the 1.2 GW floating offshore wind energy project: KF Wind, a joint venture between Ocean Winds (66.7%) and Mainstream Renewable Power (33.3%). The signing ceremony was signed in Viana do Castelo, where the floating WindFloat Atlantic project is located, and chaired by the Mayor of Ulsan Metropolitan City Kim Doo-gyeom and the CEO of Ocean Winds, Bautista Rodriguez Sánchez – who signed the collaboration agreement. The Mayor of Viana do Castelo, Luis Nobre, also attended and shared the success story that the WindFloat Atlantic project has brought to the local community over the past three years of operation.

Through this agreement, Ulsan Metropolitan City will provide its cooperation and support to OW in development, operation, and maintenance of the KF Wind project and OW reinforces its commitment to construct the project by 2030 and to provide cooperation for technology transfer, manpower training and job creation in the Ulsan area. This co-operation actively contributes to Ulsan Metropolitan City strategy to be designated Korea’s first Specialised Zone for Regional Energy Decentralisation.

Doo-gyeom said: “Through this visit to WindFloat Atlantic, I was able to see the world’s best practices in floating offshore wind power. As distributed energy becomes more popular, Ulsan will play a leading role in revitalising renewable energy industries such as wind power, hydrogen, and solar power.”



“I am thrilled and grateful for the Ulsan Metropolitan City’s Mayor support and trust towards our KF Wind project. Ocean Winds is very proud to contribute to Ulsan’s vision of clean energy production and focus in strengthening the local economy,” added Rodriguez Sanchez.

The signing of the LOI formally took place during a visit to WindFloat Atlantic, the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm, for which OW just celebrated three years of operation. The semisubmersible technology developed for WindFloat Atlantic and designed by Principle Power will also be used in KF Wind project, on its way of being the first commercial scale floating project in the world.

