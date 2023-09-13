Vestas secures 243 MW order in USA

Vestas has received a 243 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project owned by RWE Clean Energy, LLC, in the USA. The order consists of 54 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“RWE is a company with which we share a common vision for the clean energy transition and we’re proud to be able to supply them with our newest turbine to the U.S. market,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “The V163-4.5 MW turbine represents a portfolio of turbines delivering flexible and highly efficient wind energy solutions to power the energy transition.”

Turbine delivery begins in 2Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 4Q24.

