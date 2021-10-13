GE Renewable Energy launches wind turbine blade mold at French factory

LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, has announced the launch of its second 107 m wind turbine blade mold (production line) at its Cherbourg factory in France, in order to address the industry’s demand for offshore wind turbine blades. The second mold has been through the prototype phase and will now start operations.

Additionally, GE Renewable Energy will be further investing in upgrading the plant. The company is planning an extension of the site, with the construction of an additional hall for finishing blades (post-molding) before they are shipped.

The facility has produced one of the world’s first offshore wind turbine blades longer than 100 m: a 107 m blade that will be used in the company’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.

The site is recruiting 200 employees, targeting 800 employees’ total. Every new hire goes through an intensive six-week training programme at the factory's ‘Center of Excellence' to learn wind turbine blade manufacturing processes and develop skills and technical expertise required to produce high-quality wind turbine blades. Following the training, employees receive official certificates recognised in the French industry, as a Qualification Certificate for Metallurgy Operations.

The Cherbourg team is mostly looking to expand its production workforce, with positions that are open to all profiles and backgrounds. The site will also be looking for production supervisors, quality controllers and maintenance technicians. The expanded production workforce will allow LM Wind Power to meet the growing offshore wind industry demand.

The factory currently has about 600 employees, with 34% being women. The facility became the first wind turbine blade manufacturing site in France when it was opened three and half years ago in April 2018.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.