Hai Long sign jacket foundation fabrication contract with Samkang M&T

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project and Samkang M&T Co., Ltd have held a jacket foundation fabrication contract signing ceremony. Samkang M&T was selected as the preferred supplier for Hai Long back in January 2022. The parties have now signed the jackets fabrication contract, by which Samkang M&T will supply a total of 52 jackets foundation to Hai Long by December 2024.

Exceeding 94 m in height and weighing well over 2000 t will all supporting equipment installed, the jacket foundation to be supplied will be the largest foundation ever installed on a Taiwanese offshore wind farm, supporting the 14 MW wind turbines that will be installed in Hai Long.

The Hai Long wind farms are located 40 – 50 km away from the coast of Taiwan, with a water depth of 35 – 55 m, and are some of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan with a total capacity of over 1 GW.

Seung Cheol Lee, CEO of Samkang M&T, said: “We are pleased that Hai Long trusts Samkang M&T as the foundation fabricator for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project. And we will make every effort to support Hai Long for the success of the project with zero-incident.”

Felipe Montero, Project Director of Hai Long and Head of Northland Power Taiwan, said: “The conclusion of this fabrication contract is another key milestone achieved in our path towards the financial close and into execution. We are delighted to extend our partnership with them. By signing this agreement, Samkang M&T become one of our most critical supplies, are they will be responsible to deliver one of the biggest and most complex parts of our project. Samkang M&T has an impressive track record and the skills and capabilities required to undertake a project of this complexity, so we are very confident they are the perfect partner for us for this scope.”

