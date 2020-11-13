Goldwind sells wind project to investment company

Goldwind Americas has announced the sale of the 160 MW Rattlesnake Wind Project in McCulloch County, Texas, US, to an investment company advised by Exus Management Partners, an independent investment and asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector.

“The sale of the Rattlesnake Wind Project underscores Goldwind’s strategic US growth strategy and commercialisation of Goldwind’s technology in one of the world’s largest and most complex wind markets,” says David Sale, Chief Executive Officer for Goldwind Americas. “Goldwind Americas and our local service and maintenance team look forward to working alongside the new owner to continue bringing renewable electricity to the people of Texas.”

Goldwind’s wind turbines provide cleaner, cost-effective energy, while creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth. The Rattlesnake Wind Project, located in central Texas, is comprised of 64 Goldwind GW 109/2500 Permanent Magnet Direct-Drive turbines. The project, purchased by the company in 2016, reached commercial operation in 2018. Marathon Capital LLC acted as its exclusive sell-side financial advisor, providing marketing outreach, valuation, structuring, due diligence, and negotiation support throughout the sale process.

Under the terms of the deal, Goldwind Americas will continue to provide the project with long-term maintenance services designed to support the company’s warranty package and the project’s operations at industry-leading availability levels.