Bureau Veritas continues investment into offshore energy

Bureau Veritas has announced the acquisition of Versatec Energy B.V., an independent and specialised technical advisory company for the offshore and onshore energy industry. The acquisition is in line with the LEAP | 28 strategy to create a new stronghold in the fast-growing renewables segment, underscoring the group’s commitment to the energy transition, and strengthening its position as a crucial player in shaping a sustainable and safe energy sector.

Bureau Veritas has been accelerating the energy transition by providing customers across the energy sector with end-to-end solutions to meet the immediate and future challenges of developing and operating renewables and other innovative low carbon assets. The acquisition of Versatec Energy B.V. is a strategic move strengthening Bureau Veritas' position as a key partner in ensuring technical compliance and mitigating industrial risks in the energy sector. This acquisition enables Bureau Veritas to expand its service offering in crucial areas including oil and gas, nuclear, renewables, particularly offshore wind, as well as low carbon energy such as hydrogen, its derivatives and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS).

Versatec Energy B.V. is a specialised technical consultancy with a special focus on the offshore energy industry. It capitalises on over 40 years of expertise in five core areas: health, safety and environment; operational excellence, quality and technical compliance, technical documentation and training, as well as digital smart solutions. Versatec Energy B.V. experts have developed valuable methodologies in the areas of commissioning and start-up, asset due diligence, operational assurance and readiness, and project management. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company employs 35 highly skilled experts and consultants and delivered revenues of €4.2 million in 2023. Since its inception, Versatec Energy B.V. has assisted over 1500 global projects in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas, commented: "The acquisition of Versatec Energy B.V. expands our capabilities in the renewables and energy sectors with a proven track record in asset due diligence, commissioning, start-up and project management, and a special focus on the offshore energy industry. Their expertise will help build our new stronghold in the sector. I warmly welcome all new colleagues from Versatec Energy to our company.”

Klaas-Otto Ykema, CEO of Versatec Energy, added: “Having spent two decades in and around Offshore Energy, I have always admired Bureau Veritas’ diverse skills across testing, inspection and certification. Joining forces will allow to further expand a business with scale, ambition and a global client book thanks to our unique skills and talents developed over the last 40 years across all parts of the energy sector”.

