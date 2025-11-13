Solar Stewardship Initiative and Global Wind Energy Council sign MoU

The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive sustainability, transparency, and resilience across the solar and wind energy industries’ supply chains.

As the world scales up the deployment of renewables to drive the energy transition and meet global climate goals, ensuring responsible sourcing and production of solar and wind components is critical. GWEC is actively working to establish a dedicated multi-stakeholder initiative for the wind sector called the Wind Sustainability Initiative (WSI), inspired by the SSI model, which will drive industry-wide ESG and traceability standards.

As both sectors scale rapidly to meet global demand, it is essential that this growth does not compromise the ethical and environmental standards we stand for. This partnership will help align best practices, enable knowledge exchange, and drive co-ordinated action to uphold these standards demonstrating our collective commitment to responsible growth that supports project financing and allows developers and utilities to expand confidently, without facing future compliance or sanction risks.

Under the terms of the agreement, the SSI and GWEC will work together to:

Support GWEC in the development of Sustainability Standards for the wind sector, within the WSI framework.

Promote harmonised standards for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and traceability across the solar and wind industries while recognising sector-specific needs.

Facilitate knowledge exchange by leveraging the SSI’s established ESG and Traceability Standards to support the wind sector in the development of its own sustainability assurance framework.

Strengthen multi-stakeholder governance by engaging key industry representatives, civil society organisations, and financial institutions.

Accelerate the adoption of responsible sourcing practices across global renewable energy supply chains.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

