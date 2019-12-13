GE Renewable Energy’s nacelle has arrived in the UK for testing

A nacelle from GE Renewable Energy's Haliade-X 12 MW offshore wind turbine has arrived at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE), Catapult's testing facility in Blyth, Northumberland, UK, ahead of a rigorous testing programme designed to prepare it for years of operation at sea.

This nacelle will undergo full indoor testing as part of an advanced technology program that will replicate real-world operational conditions. This is the second Haliade-X nacelle to be assembled, with the first recently installed in Rotterdam.

GE Renewable Energy is investing close to £15 million in testing and research and development activities on the Haliade-X in the UK. In addition to the nacelle and blade testing program, GE and ORE Catapult are also developing the 'Stay Ashore!' program, which aims to reduce the time people spend at sea, increasing safety and contributing to energy cost reduction by focusing on developing technology in robotics, digital and remote operations.

The Haliade-X 12 MW is a multi-million investment and will contribute to reducing the cost of offshore wind energy in order to make it a more competitive source of clean and renewable energy. One turbine can generate up to 67 GWh of gross annual energy production and save up to 42 000 tpy of CO 2 .