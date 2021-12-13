Vattenfall wind farm awarded planning consent

The UK Government has awarded planning consent for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm. The project is part of Vattenfall’s proposed Norfolk Zone and will produce electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 2 million UK homes.

When constructed Norfolk Boreas will form part of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone alongside its sister project, Norfolk Vanguard, which is awaiting its own consent decision.

Ahead of the next UK Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round, Vattenfall is also anticipating a consent decision on Norfolk Vanguard. Final investment decisions on the two projects would only be taken once they have been successful in the CfD process.

Helene Bistrom, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, said:

“This is great news not only for Vattenfall, but for the whole offshore wind sector in the UK and the fight against climate change. Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone will use the most advanced offshore technology available and is central to our strategy of maximising the benefits of offshore wind in our core markets. We now look forward to receiving consent for Norfolk Vanguard and proceeding with development of these two iconic projects.”

