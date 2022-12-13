Wood Thilsted awarded design contract for Ocean Winds’ first offshore wind project

Wood Thilsted is excited to make two key announcements: The first, its appointment as the foundation and offshore substation concept designer for Ocean Winds first offshore wind farm in Poland, BC-Wind. The second, the opening of WT’s first Polish branch in Warsaw.

BC-Wind offshore wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds, the international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created by ENGIE and EDP Renewables. The project has the capacity to generate up to 399 MW of energy from up to 31 turbines, 23 km from Poland’s shoreline. BC-Wind’s construction off the Polish coastline follows a renewed policy focus from the Polish government over the last few years to grow offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea.

Wood Thilsted is working closely with Ocean Winds on both foundation and offshore substation concept design. Since appointment at the end of June 2022, the focus is on assessing the best type of foundation for the site considering the challenges of the Baltic Sea, including low temperatures and ice loading. Wood Thilsted’s previous experience and innovations in ice loading design in similar European markets is key to this work.

As part of this work, Wood Thilsted has now opened a dedicated branch in Warsaw, appointed its first local team members and is recruiting in Poland to support the development of local skills and expertise.

Wood Thilsted CEO and Co-Founder, Alastair Muir Wood, said: “We are very pleased to be able to support the development of the Polish offshore wind market right from its very first project. The Baltic Sea presents a number of design challenges that Wood Thilsted is particularly well positioned to tackle, and we look forward to working with Ocean Winds to deliver the best solutions for the project.”

Kacper Kostrzewa, BC-Wind Project Director, added: “BC Wind represents a step-change in the development of offshore wind in Poland and working with Wood Thilsted means we not only have the very best expertise to deliver this flagship project but can also work to develop talent in Poland who can work on future projects as they come online.”

