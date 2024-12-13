Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine for 40 MW

The Nordex Group has received an order from Eco-Optima for 40 MW in Ukraine with a curtailed and tailored logistic and installation scope. The company, which is engaged in the development and implementation of renewable environmentally friendly energy sources, has ordered seven N163/5.X turbines. The contract also includes the service for the maintenance of the systems.

The turbines destined for the 40 MW Sokal wind farm north of Lviv in the west of the country will be installed on 118 m tubular steel towers and will be operated with a nominal output of 5.7 MW.

“We are pleased to continue our co-operation with Nordex Group, our long-standing partner. In a difficult time for Ukraine, we care about its energy independence by implementing wind power stations which allow us to stabilise energy system in Ukraine. Nordex Group as always was the best at finalising technical issues and internal approvals within a short period of time, which is very important for the quickest project`s implementation. We are grateful to the Nordex team for your trust and look forward to a long and promising cooperation,” said Zinoviy Kozitsky, Founder of Eco-Optima.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Eco-Optima, reaffirming our shared commitment to Ukraine. Together, we are working to help in addressing the country’s significant demand for energy, delivering vital solutions to support the electricity demand,” says Slava Feklin, Country Manager Ukraine of the Nordex Group.

