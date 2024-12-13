Ørsted invests millions into suppliers for offshore wind

Renewable energy company Ørsted has announced contracts collectively worth £75 – £100 million with UK companies. JDR Cable Systems, Severfield and Smulders, all based in the North of England, will produce integral components and services for the Hornsea 3 wind farm on UK soil.

Severfield, headquartered in York, is the largest steel fabricator in the UK but this is their first contract on an offshore renewables energy project, marking an important step in their journey into the sector. Severfield will work with their strategic key contractor Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, site of the recent Great British Energy launch, and will undertake final assembly of key components at the Teesworks Port in Teesside. Smulders is a leading steel fabricator in the offshore wind industry, and since 2016, has operated the UK based facility in Wallsend (Newcastle).

Severfield and Smulders will supply a large proportion of secondary structures for Hornsea 3’s foundations from the UK. This includes the Suspended Internal Platforms or SIPs, key internal parts of the foundations on which the wind turbines sit. In addition they’ll build the boat landings where smaller vessels will arrive, allowing technicians to directly access the turbine foundation. They’ll also provide anode cages, which protect the steel-made foundation structure from corrosion.

North East England-based JDR won the Array Cable Testing and Termination contract. JDR will prepare and connect the cables between the turbines and offshore convertor stations and then using their state of the art testing system will ensure that all array cabling is fully integrated into the offshore electrical infrastructure and working safely.

The work on Hornsea 3 will help support more than 300 jobs across the three partners.

Luke Bridgman, Managing Director, Hornsea 3, said: “We value our partnerships with local suppliers and our continued commitment to working with the UK supply chain is reinforced today with these contract announcements.

“Operating with existing suppliers like JDR and Smulders and supporting Severfields’ diversification into offshore renewables is testament to the strength of the UK supply chain and the role Hornsea 3 is playing to boost economic growth across the UK.”

Benj Sykes, Head of Ørsted in the UK, stated: “Ørsted has been an investor in Britain, supplying clean energy, for 20 years and we believe in supporting the communities in which we work.

“Hornsea 3 is the world’s single largest offshore wind farm and, as well as being based in UK waters, we’re proud to be supporting Britain’s growing offshore wind supply chain.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, added: “This investment is a vote of confidence in British manufacturing and our mission to deliver clean power by 2030, boosting our factories and supporting jobs in the North of England to power up the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

"This multi-million pound investment will build on the manufacturing expertise of our industrial heartlands, ensuring these communities can benefit from the vast opportunities that come with us becoming a clean energy superpower.”

Monika Cupial-Zgryzek CEO of JDR and CEO of TFKable, commented: “Being part of the Hornsea 3 project is a continuation of our collaboration with Ørsted, building on the successful delivery of cutting-edge cable solutions for Hornsea 1 and 2. These historic projects demonstrated our ability to innovate and execute at scale, from manufacturing 245 km of inter-array cables for Hornsea 1 to providing advanced 66 kV systems for Hornsea 2. The Hornsea 3 project not only underscores our role in the UK’s clean energy transition but also reinforces our dedication to creating local jobs and supporting sustainable growth in the communities where we operate. With Hornsea 3, we are proud to extend this legacy, supporting the UK’s renewable energy ambitions while driving local economic growth. Together with Ørsted, Severfield, and Smulders we’re setting new benchmarks in offshore wind and reaffirming our commitment to a sustainable energy future.”

Jim Martindale, Divisional Managing Director for Severfield Nuclear & Infrastructure, said: "Hornsea 3 represents a significant milestone for Severfield, marking our first offshore wind contract. This is a major achievement for the business and a key step in aligning with our strategy to expand the Nuclear & Infrastructure division into new and innovative sectors. This achievement is also a testament to the dedication and skills of our colleagues, who have expertise in delivering complex projects across a range of industries. I’m excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for the future and we're looking forward to working with Ørsted."

Raf Iemants, Managing Director of Smulders, concluded: “The UK has always been our largest market for offshore wind activities. In 2016 we took the opportunity to establish ourselves on the yard in Newcastle, and provide UK content in our projects.

The cooperation with Ørsted on the Hornsea 3 project is an excellent continuation of our activities in Newcastle, supporting the local community and supply chain around us. ”

