RWE expands Germany offshore wind capacity

In the recent auction for onshore wind turbines by the Federal Network Agency, RWE was awarded the tender for two projects. The company will build one of the farms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, RWE’s first in this region, and expand an existing wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia. The seven wind turbines with a total capacity of around 40 MW will be able to generate enough green electricity to cover the needs of around 28 500 households once they have been commissioned as planned in the summer of 2026.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, stated: “The energy transition in Germany is making progress and we are continuing to pick up speed. I am therefore delighted that we will be expanding our wind fleet in the north and west of the country. The local people will also benefit from this, as we voluntarily pay ¢0.2 kWh produced to the surrounding communities. In total, the municipalities in the vicinity of the two projects can expect additional income of up to €190 000 per year.”

In northeast Germany, RWE is expanding its wind portfolio by 22.8 MW. The four wind turbines will be installed at Papenhagen in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. In the Rhenish lignite mining area in NRW, RWE is expanding its existing Bergheim Wiedenfelder Höhe wind farm on a recultivated area of an open-cast mine to build three wind turbines with a total output of 17.1 MW. Work is scheduled to begin on both projects by the summer of 2025./p>

Green growth in the domestic market

RWE is making good progress with the expansion of its green portfolio in Germany. Just recently, the company completed the 61.8 MW repowering project for the Lesse and Barbecke wind farms in Lower Saxony. The wind and solar business is very regionally defined, and to ensure a strong presence RWE is represented by nine regional offices throughout Germany in addition to its headquarters in Essen. To drive the expansion further forward, the company is seeking suitable sites for renewable energy systems throughout Germany./p>

