Windar delivers first offshore turbine towers

Windar Renovables has completed the fabrication of the first of 90 offshore towers included in an order from Siemens Gamesa for their Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, which will be located on the east coast of the US and consist of a total of 176 wind turbines.

This first tower also sets a milestone for the Spanish multinational, as it is the first offshore tower completed by its Mexican subsidiary, Windarmex.

The Altamira plant, which was established earlier in 2016 to supply onshore wind towers, has undergone a significant investment upgrade to accommodate the large dimensions of the offshore wind towers. With the completion of this investment earlier in 2024, the factory is now the only one within the American continent capable of supplying this type of large towers demanded by the offshore wind industry.

The factory has an annual production capacity equivalent to 200 offshore tower sections, mainly aiming at offshore wind farms to be installed along the East Coast of the United States. The facility is equipped to manufacture offshore towers sections with a maximum weight of 320 t and a maximum diameter of 8 m.

With this order from Siemens Gamesa, Windar has created 200 direct jobs which will support the execution of this project until mid- 2026. “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in this project, especially our workforce, for achieving this first milestone of a key wind farm for Windar that strengthens our position in this journey towards a cleaner and greener future. Through our subsidiary Windarmex, we are positioned as a strategic global supplier to meet the anticipated demand in America in the coming years,” said the company’s Chairman – CEO, Orlando Alonso. He added, “In fact, we are the only offshore tower manufacturer in the entire American continent.”

First shipments to start in 2025

The first shipments for the windfarm are scheduled for the summer of 2025. Once operational, Coastal Virgina Offshore Wind (CVOW) will be the largest wind farm in the United States, consisting of a total of 176 turbines producing 2.6 GW of clean and green electricity, enough to power the equivalent of more than 660 000 homes.

