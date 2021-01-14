Equinor wind farms to provide power to New York State

Equinor has been selected to provide New York State, US, with offshore wind power in one of the largest renewable energy procurements in the country to date.

Under the award, Equinor and incoming strategic partner bp will provide generation capacity of 1260 MW renewable offshore wind power from Empire Wind 2, and another 1230 MW of power from Beacon Wind 1 – adding to the existing commitment to provide New York with 816 MW of renewable power from Empire Wind 1 – totalling 3.3 GW of power to the State. The execution of the procurement award is subject to the successful negotiation of a purchase and sale agreement, which the partnership looks forward to finalising together with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

As part of the award by NYSERDA, the companies will partner with the State to transform two venerable New York ports – the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) and the Port of Albany – into large-scale offshore wind working industrial facilities that position New York to become an offshore wind industry hub.

Taken together, these offshore wind projects will help the State’s economic rebound and strengthen disadvantaged communities while helping the State achieve its nation-leading renewable energy goals.

