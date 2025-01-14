Louis Dreyfus Armateurs enters strategic partnership with Vattenfall

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has been awarded major long-term contracts by the Vattenfall to build, own, and operate up to three service operation vessels (SOVs) following a complex and competitive European tender process that took place throughout 2024 and was concluded late December. The terms include two firm SOVs and one optional SOV, which will be deployed to support offshore wind farm operations and maintenance in the North Sea.

A ceremony for the official signature was held in Denmark on 8 January 2025. The first SOV will enter service in mid-2027 on the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, each with a 288 MW capacity. The second SOV will commence operations before the end of 2027, servicing the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms, with a capacity of 980 MW and 630 MW, respectively. The third, optional SOV is intended for future projects in the North Sea.

The vessels will be registered under the French flag and have been specifically designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions during both operations and transit while meeting the harsh conditions of the North Sea all year long. Special care has been taken to enhance the safety and efficiency of the workflows, ensuring technicians have optimal working conditions. Additionally, the vessels feature very spacious and comfortable living quarters for rest periods.

“We are proud to establish this new partnership with Vattenfall, recognising our expertise in designing and operating purpose-built SOVs,” stated Edouard Louis-Dreyfus, President of LDA. “This reinforces our ambitions in the global offshore wind industry, and our commitment to decarbonisation.”

This contract strengthens LDA’s position as a key player in the offshore wind sector, demonstrating the company’s continued growth in the SOV market alongside its established presence in the crew transfer vessel (CTV) market.

Key features of the SOVs:

Double-ended hull form with two propellers at both ends, ensuring precise dynamic positioning (DP) manoeuvring capabilities and increased flexibility during offshore operations.

Fast-responding azimuth thrusters and an adjustable-height stern boat landing to optimise technician safe transfers between turbines.

A walk-to-work gangway located close to the vessel centreline for safe, and efficient personnel transfers on both sides of the ship.

A 3D crane to perform cargo transfers.

Client offices and meeting rooms with large windows, providing clear views of transfer operations.

Hotel-standard accommodations, segregated from working areas, with a focus on rest and relaxation during standby periods.

Technical specifications of the SOVs:

Length: 90 m.

Breadth: 19.6 m.

96 POB.

