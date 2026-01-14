PC1 and DENZAI sign partnership agreement

DENZAI International Holdings, Pte. Ltd and PC1 Group Joint Stock Company have entered into a co-operation agreement to collaborate on renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Vietnam and the Philippines. The partnership will begin with the Camarines Sur wind power project, a 58.5 MW onshore wind farm on Luzon Island in the Philippines.

DENZAI Philippines Inc., a DENZAI Group company, will be responsible for the installation of the nine wind turbine generators (WTG) on the project, commencing project work in late March 2026.

Kohki Uemura, President & CEO, DENZAI International Holdings, Pte. Ltd, said: “We look forward to working alongside PC1, a highly experienced and trusted partner in wind power construction. As the Philippines accelerates its transition toward renewable energy, wind power will play an increasingly important role in strengthening energy security and supporting long-term sustainable growth. Projects such as this directly support the country’s goals of expanding wind power generation and building resilient energy infrastructure.

“Through this collaboration, DENZAI will contribute its expertise to the successful delivery of the project and to the long-term development of the Philippine wind power sector.”

Dang Quoc Tuong, Deputy General Director of PC1 Group, added: “We see DENZAI as a highly capable and reliable partner whose heavy-lift, transport, and engineering expertise strongly complements PC1’s EPC and renewable energy capabilities. Beyond construction, this partnership creates a strong foundation for developing OEM and operations & maintenance capabilities in both Vietnam and the Philippines, which is a key strategic priority for PC1.

“In Vietnam, PC1 is not only an EPC contractor, but also a wind power developer, having jointly developed three wind farms together with Renova of Japan. To-day, PC1 provides operations and control centre (OCC) services for its own wind farms, as well as 28 additional projects. Through this partnership, we look forward to working closely with DENZAI to expand maintenance services, deploy specialised equipment, and further develop OEM-related capabilities across these assets.

“At the same time, this collaboration supports PC1’s expansion into the Philippine market. We look forward to deepening our strategic cooperation with DENZAI across both countries and to delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality wind power projects together throughout the full project lifecycle.”

Truong Quang Anh: Deputy Director of EPC Board, PC1 Group; CEO of PC1 Philippines Inc., commented: “The Philippines is a key growth market for PC1, and establishing strong, reliable partnerships on the ground is essential to delivering projects successfully. By working closely with DENZAI, we aim to strengthen our execution capabilities in the Philippines and accelerate the development of wind power projects through safe, efficient, and well-co-ordinated heavy-lift and logistics solutions. This collaboration on the Camarines Sur wind power project supports our long-term commitment to building a sustainable and competitive wind power business in the Philippine market.”

Murugan Suburamanian, Managing Director, DENZAI Philippines Inc., exclaimed: “This agreement marks an important milestone in our partnership with PC1. By combining our respective strengths, technical expertise, and shared commitment to quality and safety, we are confident this collaboration will deliver reliable and efficient outcomes for the project and create a strong foundation for long-term co-operation.”

Selvakumar Tamilappan, Director, Country Manager, DENZAI Philippines Inc., concluded: “On behalf of DENZAI Philippines, I extend our sincere appreciation to PC1 for the trust and confidence shown through the award of this contract. We are honoured to be selected as a partner for this important project in the Philippines.

“This award reflects PC1’s confidence in our technical capability, commitment to safety, quality, and compliance with both international and local standards. DENZAI Philippines fully recognises the responsibility that accompanies this trust and is committed to delivering the project with discipline, professionalism, and accountability. We look forward to working closely with PC1 in a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect to ensure the safe, timely, and successful completion of this project.”

