Siemens Gamesa intends to establish an offshore wind turbine nacelle facility in New York

Siemens Gamesa has announced its intention to build a major offshore nacelle manufacturing facility in New York state, the US, subject to the company’s wind turbines being selected by the New York authorities in their third offshore wind solicitation.

The planned facility will be located at the Port of Coeymans. It would create up to approximately 420 direct jobs, support a significant rise in indirect jobs, and represent an investment of approximately US$500 million in the region.

Siemens Gamesa is also committing to localising several new component supplier facilities, including steel component fabrication, bearings, and composite components, demonstrating the further development of a sustainable local supply chain ecosystem. This could help double the number of jobs created by the facility.

New York expects to procure a minimum of 2 GW of offshore wind energy, and up to 4.7 GW in this third round of procurement to achieve a total of 9 GW of offshore wind energy. This is a significant part of the US’ target to realise 30 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

The announcement builds on Siemens Gamesa’s successful track record of establishing major manufacturing facilities in markets with attractive and stable frameworks to meet the growing demand for offshore wind. Siemens Gamesa has secured a site in the state’s capital region; advanced engineering plans and 3D visualisations have already been developed. The facility has been designed with the capacity for potential expansion to guarantee its long-term development.

“The announcement of this proposed facility in New York is a major step forward in our desire to lead the massive US offshore wind market. We are excited by the opportunity presented by the State of New York to further develop our manufacturing footprint. We have a solid history in delivering on our commitments across the globe, including the establishment of offshore wind-focused plants in Denmark, France, Germany, Taiwan, and the UK. The numerous economic, employment, and environmental benefits that offshore wind presents are enhanced by solid policies and frameworks, which are critical for financial success,” said Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore business.

The proposed facility and supplier network in New York would supply components for all Siemens Gamesa offshore wind power projects along the US East Coast.

The planned New York offshore wind turbine nacelle facility further solidifies Siemens Gamesa’s commitment and strategic plans for manufacturing and job creation in the US. It is part of the company’s integrated plan to localise its offshore wind power supply chain on the US East Coast and also builds upon Siemens Gamesa’s planned offshore wind turbine blade finishing facility in Portsmouth, Virginia, the US, as announced in October 2021.

