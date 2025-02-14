Full Circle signs full-scope contract to service Enercon E-70 turbines

Full Circle Wind Services, a wind turbine services group, has entered a long-term maintenance contract with High Winds Community Energy Society for their High Winds and Mean Moor wind farms in Ulverston, Cumbria.

The contract covers operations and maintenance, including major component repairs and replacements, for five Enercon E-70, 2.3 MW turbines at the two adjacent sites, with a combined capacity of 11.5 MW. Full Circle’s local service team will manage the sites.

Both wind farms are located near the coast where turbines face additional challenges of higher levels of humidity and salinity. High Winds Community Energy Society selected Full Circle following a tender process, recognising the company’s expertise in providing tailored maintenance solutions, including dehumidification retrofits, generator servicing, and sealing work to ensure optimal turbine operating conditions.

Billy Stevenson, CEO of Full Circle, commented: “We are proud to partner with High Winds Community Energy Society on the maintenance of these sites. Supporting community-owned initiatives is rewarding and this contract highlights the ability to deliver customised solutions for turbines in coastal environments. We look forward to ensuring the long-term performance of these wind farms.”

Alex Hassan, Chair of High Winds, added: “As a co-operative, High Winds values a commitment to sustainability and maximising community benefit. Full Circle’s expertise in the Enercon technology makes them the ideal partner to ensure the continued performance of our wind farms.”

