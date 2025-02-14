Unite responds to UK government’s Clean Energy Bonus scheme

Unite, the UK union representing thousands of workers in the oil and gas sector, has given a cautious welcome to the government’s launch of the Clean Energy Bonus scheme.

Though Unite has welcomed the scheme, it has warned that far more investment is needed to create the level of jobs required in offshore wind manufacturing.

Under the Government’s proposals, it is making up to £200 million of investment available, provided bidders locate the work in traditional oil and gas communities. The first grants will be awarded this summer.

Currently, just 8% of UK wind turbines and equipment are produced domestically. The government has a target to increase this to 60% by 2030, theoretically creating 35 000 jobs.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary, responded: “The Clean Energy Bonus scheme is a baby step in the right direction, but the funding on offer so far is nowhere near enough to transform offshore wind manufacturing in the UK. If the government is going to get anywhere close to its targets on domestic wind manufacture and green jobs it will need to come up with much more ambitious levels of investment and make sure that it delivers.”

