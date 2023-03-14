Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from e-wikom in Germany

The Nordex Group has received an order from a project company managed by e-wikom GmbH for the supply and installation of nine turbines with a total of 50.4 MW for the Ostprignitz wind farm in Brandenburg, Germany. Service and maintenance of the turbines for 20 years is also included in the order.

At the beginning of 2024, the Nordex Group is to supply eight N149/5.X turbines as well as one N133/4800 turbine, all of them with a hub height of 164 m. The turbines in the Ostprignitz wind farm will be installed in a row parallel to the Berlin-Hamburg A24 motorway, Germany, near to the Wittstock Dosse interchange. Apart from a shadow flicker module and a bat module, the turbines will also be equipped with the Nordex ‘IDD Blade’ option to detect ice on the rotor blades.

“After an intensive development period in the currently very dynamic market environment, we are very pleased to be able to build another large wind farm in Brandenburg with Nordex and to continue the successful co-operation between our companies,” commented Managing Director, Denis Kühn.

“Our thanks go to e-wikom for their repeated trust placed in us. Thanks in part to this project, the expansion of wind energy in Germany is gradually gaining more momentum. With the Wind-to-Land Act, which came into force on 1 February 2023, we and our customers now hope that it will advance the expansion of wind energy in Germany much faster than before,” said Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

Following commissioning at the end of 2024, the turbines are expected to feed more than 127 GWh of clean energy into the grid annually, sufficient to cover the electricity requirements of some 32 000 four-person households.

