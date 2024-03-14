Invenergy commences commercial operation of Japanese onshore wind farm

Invenergy Wind LLC has begun commercial operation of its first onshore wind power plant, the Rusutsu Wind Power Plant, on March 14, 2024.

The Rusutsu Wind Power Plant is located in Rusutsu Village, Abuta District, approximately 60 km southwest of Sapporo, Hokkaido. This project is located at an altitude of 800 m, and despite facing severe geographical and meteorological conditions including heavy snowfall, we succeeded in maximising the region's renewable energy generation capacity. It is a wind power plant with a total output of 63 MW, consisting of 15 of the latest large-scale wind turbines manufactured by GE Vernova in the United States, each with an output of 4.2 MW. This will reduce carbon emissions by 64 000 tpy and at the same time provide enough electricity to power approximately 35 000 households in Hokkaido.

“We are proud that Invenergy has begun commercial operation of the Rusutsu Wind Power Plant as its first wind power project in the Japanese market. We would like to thank our partner companies for their understanding and cooperation, which made it possible to complete the project. We will continue to work with the communities in the development area to provide more clean energy generated from wind power. We will work hard to make it possible,” commented Masayuki Oya, Invenergy Wind LLC's Japan General Manager.

Invenergy has been operating in Japan for over 10 years, focusing on developing a portfolio of solar power projects. The Rusutsu Wind Farm is Invenergy's first onshore wind power project in Japan and is a testament to our commitment to supporting Japan's clean energy goals. In 2023, Invenergy will expand its domestic leadership team with the addition of Masayuki Oya to lead its Japan operations and develop a pipeline of further wind projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.