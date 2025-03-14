Reoptimize Systems seeks additional funding

Edinburgh-based Reoptimize Systems, a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, is transforming wind energy efficiency with groundbreaking technology. The company is seeking to raise an additional £1 million from original and new investors as it scales innovative solutions for global wind farms.

With over 400 000 wind turbines worldwide and an industry growing at 8 – 10%/y, the potential market for Reoptimize Systems is vast. By optimising wind turbine performance through data-driven software adjustments, the company delivers an average 2.3% increase in energy production without requiring hardware changes. This efficiency boot translates into a recurring revenue opportunity worth £1.5 billion globally.

Currently, Reoptimize Systems operates six pilot projects across five countries, consistently demonstrating increased turbine efficiency. The company’s technology finetunes turbine power curves, reducing downtime, minimising mechanical stress, and extending operational lifespan. All optimisations are executed remotely, eliminating the need for on-site interventions.

Reoptimize Systems was co-founded by experts in renewable energy, CEO, Juan Pablo Echenique, and Chief Product Officer, Dr Richard Crozier. Strengthening the leadership team, the company recently appointed Dr Mike Anderson as Board Chair. Dr Anderson, a Co-Founder of Renewable Energy Systems (RES), brings decades of expertise in global renewable energy initiatives. Additionally, energy technology innovator Charlie Blair has joined the team, further reinforcing Reoptimize Systems’ position at the forefront of wind energy optimisation.

The company is looking to fill a gap in the market:

A modern turbine should be able to convert 42% of the wind’s energy into electricity, yet actual conversion rates are below 35%.

Reoptimize Systems bridges this 7% gap by collecting existing data, modelling turbine performance and adjusting control settings.

Technology has already demonstrated a 2.3% increase in energy production with no physical modifications.

All optimisations are performed remotely making implementation seamless and cost-effective.

Co-Founder, Dr Richard Crozier, said: “The bottom line is clear: Global wind energy capacity is growing by 8 – 10% annually, and the recurring revenue opportunity from optimising 400 000 turbines at 2.3% efficiency improvement equals £1.5 billion.”

Dr Mike Anderson added: “I’m thrilled to join Reoptimize Systems at this piv-otal moment. Our technology enhances turbine efficiency, contributing significantly to the renewable energy transition. The potential for global impact is immense, making this an exciting opportunity for both the industry and investors.”

