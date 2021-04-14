EPH and GE Renewable Energy sign onshore wind agreement

EP New Energies (EPNE), the EPH group owned renewables developer, selected GE Renewable Energy (GE) to supply 50 wind turbines, each with 6 MW rated capacity. The wind turbines will be installed in onshore wind farms being developed by EPNE in Germany, among them the 100 MW project, Forst-Briesnig II, in the Federal State of Brandenburg, which is owned by LEAG. The approval procedures for the projects will start as early as 2021 with the first construction to start in 2023. This step is part of EPH group’s renewable energy strategy to transform real estate capabilities and former open-cast mining areas by implementing onshore wind energy and photovoltaics (PVs).

“EPH is taking an active role in transforming the energy system. We seek real solutions of transition towards sustainable power generation, this is one of them,” confirmed Tomáš David, Senior Executive of EPH. The company currently operates 1500 MW of renewables and almost 1000 MW of energy storage capacities, both directly and via its equity participations.

Klaus Rogge, GE Sales and Regional Manager Central Europe: “We are pleased to deliver wind turbines for EPNE’s first wind farm projects in Germany. The projects on former brown-coal opencast mining sites symbolise the shift from conventional power generation to renewable energy, and we are proud to contribute to the energy transition in Germany with the delivery of our 6.0-164, the most powerful onshore wind turbine of GE.”

However, not only is the contract volume impressive, but so too is the turbine type itself. The GE 6.0-164 turbines are a complement of GE’s well-established Cypress platform. With a hub height of 167 m and a rotor diameter of 164 m, they drive a 6 MW generator efficiently, using the wind resource while being very environmentally friendly.

The signed contracts cover supply, installation and maintenance of wind turbines. As the projects are located in former open-cast mining areas, there are also very special requirements to the foundation. EPNE demonstrates its expertise as a dynamic company that has been focusing on the development and realisation of onshore wind energy, ground-mounted PVs, rooftop PV, as well as floating PV since 2019.

