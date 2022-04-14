Swire Energy Services awarded UK wind farm contract with Ørsted

Renewable energy company and wind farm operator, Ørsted, have awarded integrated service provider Swire Energy Services (SES) a routine maintenance campaign contract for summer 2022.

The new contract will see SES provide services including blade maintenance and the provision of SOV and CTV logistics for two of Ørsted’s wind farms off the coast of Cumbria, UK.

The contract is one of the first major blade service scopes SES have won since it acquired wind service company ALL NRG in August 2021, and the establishment of their Blade+ product range in November 2021.

SES’ Vice President, Wind Sabine Weth, commented on the award: “We’re delighted to be awarded this contract by Ørsted. The scope of work not only represents the hard work of our team in developing our Blade+ package, it is also a testament to our trusted presence in the wind market and our developing business relationship with Ørsted.”

