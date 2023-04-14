Arcosa announces orders for additional wind towers

Arcosa, Inc., a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, has received wind tower orders of approximately US$750 million for delivery beginning in 2024 and continuing through 2028. The majority of these orders will support wind energy expansion projects currently underway in the Southwest. As a result, Arcosa plans to open a manufacturing facility in Belen, New Mexico, strategically located to supply these major projects.

Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO, commented: “We look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to New Mexico, where market demand for new wind projects is robust. Our new facility will strengthen our position in the wind tower market and enable Arcosa to benefit from growing wind investment in the Southwest. We are pleased to create new jobs in the state of New Mexico, which has been a supportive partner and a strong proponent of wind energy development.

“The outlook for our wind business remains favourable, reflecting rising demand for access to clean energy. Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we have received wind tower orders in excess of US$1.1 billion. As a leading provider for North America’s energy transition, we have a successful track record of bringing new facilities online, and we look forward to serving the growing market for wind energy development across our four manufacturing facilities.”

The US$750 million of new orders are expected to be eligible for the advanced manufacturing production tax credit included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Arcosa plans to invest US$55 – US$60 million to purchase property, modify the existing plant, and procure necessary equipment for the new facility, supported by attractive incentives from the state of New Mexico and the city of Belen. Production is expected to begin in mid-2024. Current orders provide a healthy level of backlog through 2028 for the Belen, New Mexico facility. Additional capacity is available to support further growth in the region.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.