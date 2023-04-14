OX2 enters into a conditional agreement with EEW SPC

OX2 has entered a conditional agreement with EEW SPC on delivering monopile foundations for two of the offshore wind farms OX2 is developing in Sweden together with Ingka Investments. The agreement will enable OX2 and Ingka Investments to start realising the projects following grant of final permit.

According to the agreement, EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH & Co. KG will deliver up to 230 monopile foundations to the offshore wind farms Galatea-Galene and Triton in Sweden.

“This marks the start of the next episode for our offshore projects in Sweden and we are incredibly happy to be engaging EEW. We will be working close with EEW to make sure we can start construction as soon as possible and thereby make a large scale contribution of emissions-free electricity to parts of Sweden that needs it the most,” said Emelie Zakrisson, Heads of Offshore Wind Development, OX2 Sweden.

“We are very pleased to support OX2 on their endeavour in the Baltic Sea, for which we geographically are very well positioned to support from our facility in Rostock,” stated Robert Dreves, CEO, EEW SPC.

OX2 is developing three offshore wind farms in Sweden together with Ingka Investments: Galatea-Galene on the west coast, Triton, in the south of Sweden and Aurora, between the islands Gotland and Öland. The final approval of the projects is made by the government of Sweden and the project has a potential to produce approximately 38 TWh, which corresponds to approximately a quarter of Sweden’s present consumption.

OX2 also develops offshore wind in Finland and outside Åland. The total portfolio of offshore wind projects at the end of 2022 was 13.9 GW.

EEW SPC is a leading manufacturer of monopile foundations, with more than 2200 monopile foundations manufactured. Their plant in Rostock plant can manufacture thick-walled, longitudinally-welded pipes with a diameter of up to 12 meters, a length of up to 120 m, and a piece weight of up to 2500 t.

